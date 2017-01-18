Mother of disabled girl who was tube-fed bleach sues California school district

FRESNO, Calif. ( KGPE ) — The mother of a severely disabled student is now suing Fresno Unified School District after her daughter ingested bleach through her feeding tube while at school.

It happened at Addicott Elementary School. The fifth grade student can’t walk and can’t talk and on Sept. 19, the girl’s mother received a voicemail from school staff saying her child had been vomiting and turned a slight purple color.

The lawsuit states that when the mom arrived at school, she smelled a strong scent of bleach on her daughter. The mother claims it wasn’t until she mentioned taking her daughter to the hospital that school officials admitted the girl had ingested bleach through her feeding tube. According to the lawsuit, the little girl suffered aspiration pneumonia and severe gastritis as a result, and accuses staff of never attempting to contact 9-1-1, poison control or to seek any kind of medical attention.

Attorney Dr. Bruce Fagel says, “Obviously this is a child who felt what happened but could not even cry out or complain about what was happening and obviously cant tell anybody what she saw.”

Fagel says it’s still unclear how much bleach was ingested by the girl, how it happened and who accidentally gave it to her. Those details are expected to come out as this lawsuit progresses. told at least one other child also ingested the same bleach solution.

Fresno Unified says it has not received the complaint, and even if it had it can’t comment on pending litigation.