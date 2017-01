WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – A man was hospitalized after police say he tried to light himself on fire outside the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night.

Fire officials say the man set the fire around 9:20 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening burn injuries.

Earlier in the night protestors had held an anti-Trump rally outside the hotel.

No further information on the incident has been released at this time.