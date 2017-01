SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man accused of abusing a young girl over the course of a number of years has pleaded guilty to two felony child sex assault charges.

Michael Mosher and his wife, Jeanne Mosher, are accused of abusing the victim, as well as videotaping and photographing some of that abuse. As part of his plea deal, Michael faces two consecutive sentences of 20 years to life.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March. His wife is due in court on Friday.