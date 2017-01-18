Local police officer to receive kidney transplant, thanks to his sister

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Imagine receiving the terrifying news that your bodies organs are failing. One local police officer had his life turned upside down when his doctor told him just that, but now a gift from his sister could save his life.

Joe Terry is a man who puts his life on the line every single day as a member of the Rensselaer Police Department. So when he went to the doctor a little over a year ago, the message he received was truly shocking.

He remembers the day like it was yesterday

“I got a call from my doctor stating that I was in full kidney failure and had to be taken to the emergency room immediately,” Terry said.

Terry thought there had to be a mistake, so he rushed to the hospital. Doctors confirmed it.

“It was terrifying and somewhat confusing,” Terry explained.

“For something like this to occur it was a shock,” Terry said. “It was a shock to everybody in the family.”

It’s a tight-knit family that includes his younger sister, Rikki Allert: Someone he has always been close to.

“I remember years ago when I was going to leave the house, and my parents were like, take your sister with you,” Terry said.

“[I] always wanted to hang with my brother [and] go wherever he went,” Allert said.

When she heard the news about her brother’s failing kidneys, Allert, without hesitation, wanted to help.

“[My] first initial thought was, he can have one of mine,” Allert said. “Somebody would have to tell me I can’t do it for me to not be doing this right now.”

After a year of tests, and prepping, the close siblings will soon share an even tighter bond. In just a few days, Allert will donate her kidney to her big brother, Joe.

“This is a big deal for the whole family because unfortunately I’m not the only one going under the knife, Rikki is also,” Terry said.

“Very excited, I guess a little piece of me will get to become a cop now,” Allert said. “I always wanted to be a cop so that’s how I’m looking at it.”

As for that surgery, it is scheduled for the end of this month on Jan. 30.