Here’s how to find out if someone has logged into your Facebook account

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NEWS10) – Some people are reporting suspicious activity on their Facebook accounts.

It appears that some users are also getting scam notifications and emails linking to a Google Sites page.

https://www.facebook.com/beverly.carpenter.73/posts/1614031158623720?match=c3VzcGljaW91cyBhY3Rpdml0eSxmYWNlYm9vaw%3D%3D

https://www.facebook.com/mikel465/posts/1438201919546731?match=c3VzcGljaW91cyBhY3Rpdml0eSxmYWNlYm9vaw%3D%3D

https://www.facebook.com/diana.tallent.79/posts/410912532586924?match=c3VzcGljaW91cyBhY3Rpdml0eSxmYWNlYm9vaw%3D%3D

Here’s how to check your security on Facebook

Go to Settings > Security > Click edit on Where You’re Logged In

If you see suspicious activity on your account you can “end activity” to prevent access to your account.

In the same section, you can also sign up for login alerts that will let you know when someone accesses your Facebook account.