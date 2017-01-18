Governor Cuomo to meet with Trump in Manhattan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will sit down with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat and possible White House contender in 2020.

A spokesman for Cuomo said the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at Trump Tower.

The conversation between the two men is expected to focus on issues of concern to New York state, including Cuomo’s ambitious plans to upgrade and rebuild bridges, train stations and airports in New York City and around the state.

Trump and Cuomo have known each other for many years and spoke shortly after the Republican president-elect won the election in November.

Cuomo supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election. He has called on the state to stand up to the intolerance and discrimination that he says was revealed in the election.