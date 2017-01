SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Saratoga Board of Education President accused of stealing from an elementary school is expected in court on Wednesday.

Charles “Chip” Locke, 42, was charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records last year. Locke is accused of stealing nearly $10,000 dollars from the Greenfield Elementary Home School Association while he was treasurer in 2015.

He was arrested on those charges back in September 2015.