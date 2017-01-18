Doctors warn of virus that can cause severe complications in babies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Doctors are warning parents of the signs of a virus that has been targeting babies and toddlers across the country.

The virus is called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

Melissa Roberts, of Schoharie, is a mother of five. She said Lysol and hand washing are her go-to methods to get rid of germs in the house.

“It’s just one of those things that can sneak up on you, and you think it’s a common cold but it could be something far more dangerous,” she said.

Roberts said her niece previously had RSV, and it landed her in the hospital. Since then, Roberts has been doing all she can so her children avoid the virus.

“It’s terrifying, especially with five of them because they like to share everything,” she said. “So it’s really scary knowing that it’s something that could put them in the hospital.”

RSV has similar symptoms to the common cold. Local pediatrician Dr. James Saperstone offered tips on how parents can tell if their child has RSV.

“It’s probably one of the more common viruses that cause congestion, coughing and schmooze from the nose,” he said.

Caused by the common cold, RSV can be deadly for premature babies or anyone who has serious lung issues. Dr. Saperstone said there’s a 20 percent chance that a child with a cold has RSV.

“Unless you have chronic lung disease, COPD, or cystic fibrosis or if you’re a preemie, or if you have an immune system problem, RSV – like any other viruses – can give you pretty bad lung disease,” he said.

Like all viruses, there is no treatment for RSV, but there is a vaccine that can be administered to prevent it.