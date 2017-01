HUDSON, NY (NEWS10) – Columbia County 911 says there is a fully involved fire at a building on North Front Street near Dock Street in Hudson. The building is right on the river.

The call for the fire came in around 3:00am.

Hudson Police are also on the scene.

There has been no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

