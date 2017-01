ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The statewide crackdown on toll booth violators goes into effect on Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, repeat toll violators will face stronger penalties. If you skip out on paying tolls three or more times within a five year period, or if you fail to pay $200 dollars or more in tolls in the same time frame, you could have your registration suspended.

This tightens the previous regulations, which gave drivers more time to address the violations.