DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem police are investigating a rash of car break-ins and even a stolen car.

Officers say they received several calls for GPS systems and CD’s being stolen out of cars in the area off of lower Kenwood Avenue and in the old Delmar neighborhood.

They say all of those break-ins happened to cars that were left unlocked. On Friday, a pickup truck was stolen.

Police are urging people to lock their car doors overnight.