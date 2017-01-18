Albany Med students, faculty protest possible repeal of Affordable Care Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over 80 Albany Medical School students and faculty took a stand against repealing the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday.

The group marched from the college to the New York State Capitol in protest of the possible repeal of the ACA by federal lawmakers.

Both students and their teachers gave speeches on the front steps of the Capitol while delegates met with Congressman Paul Tonko to talk about policy changes.

“I think we’re really trying to demonstrate that we care for our community and that we want to be happy, healthy and safe, and that’s why we’re out here interacting with members of our community trying to show that we care for them,” student Tristan Boyer said.

There’s no guarantee the law will be replaced by the republican-majority Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to replace the ACA not abolish it.