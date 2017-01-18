Albany JCC reopens after bomb threat causes evacuation for over an hour

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10 ) — Although it has reopened, a bomb threat closed the Albany JCC for about an hour and a half Wednesday, police say.

There were about 300 staff, children, and members inside at the time. Police say a woman called in a bomb threat to the JCC Wednesday, prompting the building to be shut down. Albany police swept the JCC using a bomb dog, but nothing was found and the scene was cleared.

The JCC sent out a security notification and posted on its Facebook page around 10 a.m. Wednesday that the building was closed due to a “security concern.”

Another Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. said the building had been reopened.

News10’s affiliate station in Syracuse said police responded to a bomb threat called into a Jewish community center in the Town of DeWitt just a minute earlier.

Adam Chaskin, Executive Director of Albany JCC, says “they will not let these hoaxes make them afraid.”

It is back the business as usual at the center.

This is a developing story, stay with NEWS10 as we’ll continue to update as details become available.