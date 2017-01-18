Bomb threat briefly closes Albany JCC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10 ) — A bomb threat closed the Albany JCC for about an hour and a half Wednesday, police say.

The JCC sent out a security notification and posted on its Facebook page around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday that the building was closed due to a “security concern”.

Police say a woman called in a bomb threat to the JCC Wednesday, prompting the building to be shut down. Albany police swept the JCC using a bomb dog, but nothing was found and the scene was cleared.

Another Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. said the building had been reopened.

News10’s affiliate station in Syracuse says police are also responding to a bomb threat called into a Jewish community center in the Town of DeWitt.

