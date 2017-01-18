14-year-old teen accused of sexual assault, robbery in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police arrested a 14-year-old teen they say sexually assaulted and robbed a woman on Green Street Monday night.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m.

Police say the teen approached the woman from behind, threatened the victim with a handgun, and forced her to perform a sexual act.

The teen is also accused of stealing the woman’s cellphone during the incident.

The teen was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

He’s been charged with first-degree criminal sex act and first-degree robbery.

The teen was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.