JackJack

*5 year old male Jack Russell terrier mix whose owner didn’t have enough time for a pet

*Very active, loves to hike, and enjoys playing fetch

*Very intelligent and learns commands quickly. Knows sit, down, and gives paw

*Very snuggly with staff, warms up quickly to people

*Looking for an active home with time to give this sweet boy.

*Gets along with most other pets

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044