WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a woman they say struck a child with a curtain rod on Monday.

Ashleigh Cochran, 31, is accused of striking the 12-year-old child and causing injuries to the child’s face and torso.

She is charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cochran was arraigned and released after posting $1,000.