Unity House founder dies at 88 years old

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The founder of a local charity is being remembered for her giving spirit.

Mary Jane Smith died on Sunday.

She began Troy’s Unity House back in 1971 and was the head of the non-profit for 20 years.

“All of us at Unity House and so many members of our community will forever miss her sunny disposition, her can-do attitude and her dedication to serving the disadvantaged among us.”

Even after her retirement from Unity House in 1991, Smith continued to be a passionate advocate for social justice, serving on many boards.

She was 88 years old.