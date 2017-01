TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Icy conditions led to several accidents around the area on Tuesday.

Around 3 p.m., winter weather mix caused slippery ground conditions. Rain turned into sleet and snow.

In Troy, a school bus flipped on its side near Thompson Street. Three people were on board, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

Storm damage also closed several roads and caused power outages in Schenectady County.