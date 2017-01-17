Salt, tow trucks ready for wintry mix to hit Capital Region

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Salt trucks are now on the roads and tow trucks at the ready as this nasty wintry mix approaches the Capital Region.

Dozens of trucks packed with salt are and headed out to salt the roads. There are 177 DOT trucks covering eight counties from Greene to Essex.

NEWS10 ABC’S Anya Ticker spoke with a local tow truck driver who’s prepared to pull spun out drivers from ditches.

Bob McElroy works for Dotts Garage out of Colonie has been doing this for 37 years.

His advice on days like this is to slow down! He says sadly most of the folks he helps out never heed that warning.

After last year’s mild winter, the DOT says there is a surplus of salt.