NY State Police still investigating 28-year-old homicide

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are asking for your help solving a 28-year-old murder that happened in Albany County.

Police are looking for information into the death of 31-year-old Terri Kay Roark, who was found dead on the shoulder of I-87 northbound on the Twin Bridges in 1988. Her gray duffel bag was not far away.

An autopsy found that Roark died from a fractured skull.

Her bag was found about 11 miles away near exit 11, which police say was thrown from a car.

The victim had a last known address in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Police say its investigation revealed that she was last seen eight days earlier leaving a mental health facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The investigation has been unable to identify any ties the victim may have had to the northeastern United States.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop G at (518)-783-3211.