BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A mobile home park manager accused of strangling a tenant over loud music pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

According to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, Harold Wolcott, 40, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

In April, police say an altercation between the victim 51-year-old Scott Montie and Wolcott, of Ballston Spa, broke out after Montie was confronted over the music.

Wolcott is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of March.