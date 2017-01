ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man will spend 16 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two violent robberies.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says Marquis Harvey, 34, stole a laptop, bag, and several other items from a victim who was returning from the airport after a trip back in October of 2015.

Just about two weeks later, he forcibly stole a purse, ID cards, and a nursing license at knifepoint from a separate victim who was trying to get into her home.