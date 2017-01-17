Man rescued from burning car on Route 30 in Vermont

PAWLET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A local man is recovering after good Samaritans rescued him from a burning car.

He crashed off Route 30 in Pawlet just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Corey McKeighan narrowly escaped the fiery crash. He’s in good condition, thanks to a stranger.

“I heard a woman’s voice and I saw a flashlight. And she had explained that she is on her way down to me and try not to move.”

McKeighan managed to crawl out of the driver’s seat with the witness helping him up the embankment, just in time.

“Not even halfway up the car engulfed in flames.”

Within minutes, the car went up in flames. Nothing left but ashes.

“She kept me alive, helped the fight in getting my son home.”

This is the same father NEWS10 ABC first told you about in September.

McKeighan’s ex-wife took their 4-year old son Xavier to Russia.

She was supposed to return in two weeks but months later, he is still fighting to bring his son home.

“I want to co-parent like we did before. That’s what he needs. That’s what best for him. It could help him tremendously. She’s hurting him.”

McKeighan must wear the back brace because he did suffer crushed vertebrae. Other than that he is that fully walking away okay.