WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A Gallup poll found that majority of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction that the United States is heading.

This feeling is nothing new. Gallup reports that for nearly 10 years there is a sustained dissatisfaction with the nation’s course.

According to Gallup, dissatisfaction ran high in states Donald Trump won (73 percent) and the states/District of Columbia that Hillary Clinton won (68 percent).

