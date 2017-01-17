Jury deliberations continue in horse abuse case

Related Coverage Jury trial begins in horse abuse case in Saratoga Co.

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury is deliberating in the trial of an ongoing horse abuse case in the Town of Greenfield.

Duane Carpenter was charged with 12 counts of animal neglect. He’s accused of failing to provide proper care to 12 horses on his property at 131 Wilton-Greenfield Road.

Carpenter was convicted prior of two other animal cruelty charges, the former owner of the horses his sister Ann Arnold was convicted of abusing more than one dozen horses.

The horses were removed from the farm in 2015. Neighbor Lisa Giordano says she has made complaints about the alleged abuse for years.

“I would like to be optimistic that you know he is going to be convicted but it’s just been so long and it’s very hard to have any real hope that that will be true,” Giordano said.