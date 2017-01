Related Coverage Complete Coverage: Hoosick Falls water contamination crisis

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hoosick Falls mayor will not be running for re-election.

David Borge told NEWS10 ABC he will not be seeking a third term.

Borge has been at the center of a water contamination issue within the village. The dangerous chemical PFOA was found in the municipal water supply.

The mayor has been under fire for his handling of the contamination.