Hamilton Elementary School teacher named Schenectady Teacher of the Year

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hamilton Elementary School teacher is named Schenectady Teacher of the Year.

Kristin Munrett is a curriculum, instructional coach at Hamilton Elementary.

She was nominated by her colleague and a 30-year veteran teacher Eric Almond.

Almond said that she is a “classic, caring, above and beyond teacher, who visibly emits love and commitment to service with zeal and relish.”

“We have the best students around they are very hard workers they are very kind and caring. There’s a group of students that I work with on student council they go and do community service every single month,” Munrett said.

Munrett wears many hats and oversees productions at the school. She is the rap coordinator incorporating language arts and social studies.

She also organizes food drives in the community.