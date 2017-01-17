Exploring the science of winter with “My Parent and Me” interactive class series

By Published:
suny-poly

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Polytech’s “My Parent and Me” science class is a chance for children ages two to five and their caregivers to interact, explore, imagine, and discover the world of science together.

The “My Parent and Me” Winter Wonderland Science Class, held at the SUNY Poly Children’s Museum of Science and Technology in Troy, is an exploration into the science of winter, with a hands-on learning experience.

Organizers say the five-week series exploring the science behind freezing, hibernation, and snowflakes, is developmentally appropriate for children ages two to five.

All classes include a variety of STE(A)M based activities incorporating the “arts” and connecting creativity to science. While the kids are learning, it’s a fun opportunity for parents to be a part of their child’s educational and cognitive development.

For more information, or to register for the “My Parent and Me” class contact the museum at 518-235-2120 or visit: museum@sunypoly.edu.

