Direct care workers protesting minimum wage

Web Staff Published:
Direct Care workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Direct care workers are making their voices heard about raising the minimum wage.

They’re protesting because workers in the non-profit sector have been left out of the governor’s minimum wage hike.

While people working for McDonald’s will eventually enjoy a $15 dollar an hour starting wage, workers in the non-profit sector who make a direct difference in the lives of others will still make as little as $10 dollars an hour.

With that wage gap, they say the industry is at risk of losing qualified people.

 

 

