Cats rescued from fatal house fire need new homes

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The owner of four cats whose home caught fire in December has passed away and now a local humane society is looking for new homes.

Lucy, Bertha, Charlie and Jacob inhaled a lot of smoke and suffered some serious burns. Two of them were in intensive care for more than a week.

The cats are all under the age of five and the humane society says they are all “tremendously sweet.”

All of the kitties are doing well but the Columbia-Greene Humane Society is facing nearly $3,000 in vet bills.

If you are interested adopting you can stop by the shelter, which is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Adoption applications can be also be submitted online at www.cghs.org.