As Gov. Cuomo expected to lay out budget, questions remain

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As was outlined in last week’s State of the State addresses, Governor Cuomo has some big changes planned for New York.

The big question that remains is how will it all be paid for.

News10 has been told Governor Cuomo intends to meet in Albany Tuesday with the Senate and the Assembly behind closed doors to lay out his proposed budget. By law he is required to present it to lawmakers by Tuesday.

New Yorkers are waiting to see how the Governor plans to pay for the aggressive and progressive plans he laid out last week, and most importantly who will foot the bill.

Governor Cuomo raised some eyebrows this year by breaking from tradition with his six-top State of the State tour.

During the tour, Cuomo laid out plans for free public college tuition for middle-class students, $2 billion to improve water quality, and an expanded child-care tax credit.

Governor Cuomo has not announced whether he will make any kind of public presentation of the budget. In 2016, Cuomo paired the budget proposal with one singular State of the State address.

