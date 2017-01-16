Vermont has new winter driving web portal with plow finder

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont has a new way to help drivers navigate winter driving that will tell them where the snow plows have been.

The new website includes plow finder, a map that shows the locations of the 250 Vermont Department of Transportation plow trucks.

The locations come from data from the automatic vehicle location system installed in each truck.

Users are able to look back up to an hour to see where snow plows have already been.

The winter central portal can be found at http://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter. The plow trucks can be found at http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov.

