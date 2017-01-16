‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ ending after 147 years

ELLENTON, Fla. (NEWS10) – After more than 100 years in operation, the Ringling Brothers Circus will take its last bow in the summer of 2017.

Kenneth Feld, Ringling Brothers CEO, says the operating costs and the decline of ticket sales made the circus an unsustainable business for the company. Feld Entertainment has owned the circus for the last 50 years.

The decision to leave the elephants behind is also believed to have caused a further drop in ticket sales.

Many of the performers who have cycled through the circus over the years say the announcement to close the show is heart breaking, and upsetting.

Even though the Ringling Brothers circus is shutting down, some performers are already saying they intend to pick up the performance mantle and keep the idea of the circus alive and well for future generations.

Before taking its final bow in May, the Ringling Brothers Circus will perform 30 shows across the United States.

We would love to see your memorable moments at the Ringling Brothers Circus over the years. Post them on our Facebook page.

For tickets to the last performances of “The Greatest Show on Earth” visit: https://www.ringling.com/tickets-schedules/