Study: US Salmon can contain tapeworm which can grow 30 feet long

ALASKA (NEWS10) — A warning to anyone who eats wild salmon from Alaska.

A study published by the Center for Disease Control says wild salmon caught in Alaska has been infected by the Japanese Broad Tapeworm.

The tapeworm is a parasite that can grow up to 30 feet long. In exceptional cases, it can cause serious medical problems, such as intestinal obstructions.

At least four species of the Pacific Salmon are known to carry Japanese Tapeworm infections, chum salmon, masu salmon, pink salmon and sockeye salmon.

Experts say adequately cooking or freezing the fish can destroy the tapeworm.