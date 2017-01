BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Buffalo School Board is expected to make a final decision to file a petition at the state’s Education Department meeting to oust businessman Carl Paladino.

The petition is expected to be filed on Wednesday.

The push comes after some highly controversial comments Paladino made about the First Family that included racial overtones.

The Board voted to ask Paladino to step down, but so far, he’s refused to give up his position.