Parents claim to find mold inside Sophie the Giraffe toy

Web Staff Published:
Stephanie Oprea/Amazon
Stephanie Oprea/Amazon

(NEWS10) – Parents have reported finding mold inside a popular baby chew toy.

Good Housekeeping reports that Dana Chianese, a pediatric dentist, found mold inside her baby’s Sophie the Giraffe toy after smelling something musty. She took to Amazon to report her findings.

Chianese isn’t the only one reporting mold found inside the toy. Other people have also reported finding mold inside the toy.

According to the company who makes the toy, Vulli & Calisson Inc, Sophie the Giraffe is made of 100 percent rubber and food paint. The toy is also free of Phthalates and BPA free.

Calisson Inc says the best way to clean the giraffe is to use a damp cloth and soapy water.

The company has not responded to comment regarding the claims of mold found inside the toy.

Users on Amazon gave the toy a 4.3 out of 5 rating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s