New rape charges for former BOCES teaching assistant

Related Coverage Substitute teaching assistant accused of raping 16-year-old girl

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former teaching assistant already facing charges of statutory rape has been indicted on four new counts of rape.

Daniel Stoy, a former teaching assistant at the BOCES complex in Kingsbury, was arrested back in October at the time was only charged with one count of statutory rape.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to an additional four counts for his alleged encounters with the same victim.

Stoy was immediately fired after administrators first learned of his arrest in October.

Police originally said the victim was not forced, but couldn’t consent because of her age.

It’s not clear if that will change in light of these new charges. It’s also not clear if there are any other victims.