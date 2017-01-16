Local New England Patriots player makes NFL history during playoff game

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New England Patriots are another week closer to having a shot at the Super Bowl and with them a player from the Capitol Region.

Running Back Dion Lewis was a big contributor to the Pats win over the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Lewis, an Albany native made three incredible plays with his biggest cheerleader was right there in the stands.

“My favorite play is just every time I see him out there, whether he has the ball or he doesn’t have the ball, or he’s blocking or doing some other play.”

Linda Lewis gets a little emotional as she tells me about watching her son in the playoff game.

“I’m just so proud of him and I just feel like my job is done now.”

She says when he started playing football when he was five. There was never a question of what he would grow up to do.

“Just so nice to see that the dream of a little boy has come true.”

As Dion got older, the dream didn’t change. In middle school, when he was asked what he wanted to do, he said he wanted to be a running back in the NFL and always eat chocolate cookies.

Linda has a tradition with her son before every game.

“Right before the last time I see him before he gets on the field, I just give him a hug and he gives me a hug and I tell him I love him and to have fun.”

She says he always comes back to the Capital Region to give back to the community he grew up in.

“His message is very simple. Be a good community member, be a good family member, and concentrate on your grades.”

And pass along that message to those who look up to him.

“He’s living the dream of a million little boys or more. He’s living their dream.”

In the end, even after a major playoff win, he’s still her little boy.

“He came into my arms and we hugged and I said I love you, he said I love you too.”

The Pats will take on the Pittsburg Steelers this weekend in the last playoff game before the Super Bowl.