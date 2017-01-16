Hundreds to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Empire State Plaza event

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday is a day to celebrate one of our nation’s icons, Martin Luther King Jr, and residents across the Capital Region will gather at several events to celebrate the legendary civil rights leader.

Hundreds of people from all over the Capital Region and New York State will head to the Convention Center for the MLK Day event, and will then march up the hill to the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Lincoln Park for the annual wreath laying ceremony.

Ahead of the march, award-winning musicians and actors will be performing and giving speeches at the Convention Center, sending messages of peace, social justice, and equality.

The event will also feature a display of artwork from children across the state.

Doors to the convention center open at 8:30 a.m., and the live music begins at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the event visit: https://nyking.org/

News10 will have more on this event throughout the day.