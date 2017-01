ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After changing up the traditional State of the State Address with several regional addresses, Governor Andrew Cuomo is continuing the trend to shake things up.

The governor will be holding separate closed-door budget meetings on Tuesday. The first will be a lunch with the Senate and then a dinner later in the day with the Assembly.

No word on whether there will be a public presentation of the budget. So far, nothing has been announced either way.