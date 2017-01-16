Farmland eyed as potential new water source for water in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some people have been begging for a new water source in Hoosick Falls but they may not have known that work was happening on a farm and a test well already in place.

“They were here Friday taking more samples to keep checking on them and they’ve all come back fine,” Hoosick Falls Board Member and local farmer Jeff Wysocki said.

By “fine”, Wysocki means water taken by DEC from the aquifer underneath his fields along Route 22 tested free of the toxic chemical PFOA. So far, he says it’s a promising location for a potential alternative water source for the village of Hoosick Falls.

“The coarser it is the more water will go through it or it’s holding more water.”

Wysocki was more than willing to give the state access to his land.

“It gives the area and the community back something that they can depend on and are not afraid of.”

The farm goes back four generations.

“If they take out you know four to ten acres out of the farm we can still farm.”

DEC spokesperson Sean Mahar says staff began looking for a new water source about a year ago, and next they will drill a 10 inch well in place of this 6 inch well, but before the site is considered an option, it will have to pass a capacity test.

“If it doesn’t do that then they just pull out the pipes and leave and I just go back farming.”

DEC says there are other potential sites that will be part of a feasibility study completed by the named polluters Saint-Gobain and Honeywell and eventually the public will get a chance to weigh in.