BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department could soon be equipped with brand new body cameras.

Police Chief Paul Doucette says he wants 25 body and car dash cameras.

It’ll cost a little more than $96,000 but that’s already been set aside in the budget.

The Select Board approved the budget in a vote on Saturday and now it goes to a community vote.

If it passes, the cameras will be ordered in March and should arrive by late July.