Daisy

*10 year young, spayed female Boxer mix whose owner passed away

*Very playful, loves squeakie toys, has plenty of energy

*LOVES people, very affectionate, enjoys walks, happy all the time

*Prefers to be the only pet in the household

*She amazes staff daily with her energy and playful spirit

*Would be a loyal companion and bring much entertainment and joy to a home

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044