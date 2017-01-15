Woman rams SUV into T-Mobile, swings metal railing at people

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (WPTV) — “This is, like, by far the craziest thing I’ve seen,” said Metro PCS employee, Daniel Santos.

Santos, 21, said he couldn’t believe what was unfolding in front of his eyes Thursday evening.

He was working at a Metro PCS store on Congress and 10th in Palm Springs when the commotion started outside.

“I heard a crash so the first thing I did was pull out my phone,” That sound was 26 year old Shinobia Wright attempting to run through to T-Mobile right next store.

Santos hit record just as she was going for it a second time.

“All I see is her reversing and going back into store, so I’m like, ‘oh, snap, she’s actually going back in the store a second time,” Santos said. “There were people in the way, there were two little girls sitting down right there.”

Santos explained Wright wasn’t done.

“When she’s in, she comes out, she picks up a metal railing from the floor, and she starts swinging it at everyone,” Santos explained.

Santos says it’s right in an employee-only area part of the store.

According the arrest report, an employee tried to stop her but she struck him. Wright sat in the employee office until police arrived on scene.

Reports indicate Wright was in the store the day before to exchange her cracked iPhone. She reportedly told an employee at the time that she would “bug out” if she didn’t get a phone “because it was her birthday.”

“I’m a phone salesman myself and I mean, customers come in upset for many different things that we can’t control,” Santos said.

It’s still unknown what happened Thursday when she returned that set her off.

Santos can only speculate, but he does know one thing. People there are lucky it didn’t end much worse.

“Miracles happen every day, so I guess this is one of them,” Santos added.