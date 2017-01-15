UAlbany men’s basketball heads to UMBC for MLK Day matinee game

UAlbany Sports Information 01-14-2017

BALTIMORE – The UAlbany men’s basketball team will look to end its three-game losing streak with a Monday 1 p.m. matinee at UMBC on January 16th on Martin Luther King Day at the RAC Arena.

The game will air online on AE on ESPN3. In addition, Rodger Wyland and Zach Bye will have the radio call from Baltimore on 104.5 the Team.

The Great Danes are playing their third road game in four contests to open America East play. UAlbany will return for a three-game homestand starting on Thursday.

UAlbany has started 0-3 in the America East with three defeats by eight points or less, coming off a 75-67 home loss vs. New Hampshire on Wednesday, to stand at 9-9 overall. UMBC had its three-game win streak snapped on Friday with a 81-72 road loss at Vermont, coming in at 3-1 in the America East and 12-5 overall.

UAlbany has earned victories in the last five meetings against UMBC, including a sweep last year. Last time out, the Great Danes won 79-73 in Baltimore on Feb. 3, 2016. All-time, UAlbany leads the series 22-7.

UAlbany is trying to avoid start 0-4 in the league for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

At a 1 p.m. tip, this is UAlbany’s earliest start time of the season.

THE DYNAMIC DUO: Joe Cremo and David Nichols had been a strong scoring pair this season, with each standing in the top-10 in the America East. Between the two, they have 12 20+ point games and a combined 32 double-digit scoring contests this season.

SAME STARTING FIVE: UAlbany has played the same starting five in 17 out of 18 games this season. Joe Cremo, Marqueese Grayson, David Nichols, Mike Rowley and Greig Stire have been the starters in all but one game this year.

BOX OUT!: UAlbany is 9th in all of Division I in rebounding margin, averaging 8.8 rebounds more than their opponents. It is over one-and-a-half rebounds more per game than New Hampshire, second in the league.

All told, UAlbany has outrebounded its opponents in 14 out of 18 games and has only once been outrebounded by more than three in a game. UAlbany is 8-6 this season when it has more rebounds than its opponent.

Mike Rowley and Greig Stire, who have started every game this year, each average over six rebounds per contest for top-10 in the America East.

WILL BROWN APPROACHING 250 WINS AT UALBANY: Into his 16th season with the team, Will Brown is just two wins away from 250 as the head coach at UAlbany. He stands with a career record of 248-233, including five America East Tournament titles and seven seasons with at least 19 victories.

The longest active tenured coach in the league, Brown ranks fourth all-time in victories as coach of an America East. He is one victory away from tying for third with Dennis Wolff, who had 249 victories with Boston University from 1995 to 2009.

STREAKS: Mike Rowley, who scored points in every game last season, stands with a 67-game scoring streak, dating back to January 22, 2015. He has also grabbed at least one rebound each of the past 84 games, including the entire 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

The first guard off the bench last season, Joe Cremo has scored points in each of his last 49 games going back to Nov. 19, 2015.

On the rebounding front, Greig Stire has earned at least one board in each of the past 54 games.

SCOUTING UMBC: UMBC, the top scoring team in the league at 81.1 points a contest, has 12 victories under first-year head coach Ryan Odom, the winningest season for the program since 2008-09. Junior guard Jairus Lyles is the top scorer in the America East at 21.1 points per game, adding 7.1 rebounds a contest. Sophomore forward Joe Sherburne shoots 54.7% from 3-point range for 14 points a game.