Siena women’s basketball dominates Saint Peter’s 80-55

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Behind double-digit scoring from four players, Siena women’s basketball dominated Saint Peter’s 80-55. The Saints 25-point victory was their largest margin of victory since they took down the Peacocks on Jan. 4, 2015.

Sophomore guard Jackie Benitez scored a game-high 20 points while going 7-15 (.467) from the field. Kollyns Scarbrough recorded 17 points and pulled down six boards, while Karolina Severova came off the bench and added 13 points.

Saint Peter’s (3-14, 2-6) was led by Talah Hughes who added 13 points. Zoe Pero tallied 11 points for the Peacocks and six rebounds.

The Saints (6-12, 5-4) started off quickly on a 10-0 run. Once Saint Peter’s got it going they were able to bring the contest within their grasp. The Peacocks completed a three-point play in the final seconds on the first quarter to trail 18-16. In the second quarter the Saints shot six for 12 (.500) from the field while holding the Peacocks to five for 14 (.357) as Siena led 34-27 at the half.

Just like at the start of the game, the Saints started off the third quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 47-27 lead over the Peacocks. Saint Peter’s was able to cut the deficit but Siena would not be stopped as they took a 57-35 lead heading into the final quarter. In the final 10 minutes, the Saints continued to find their power and would keep the Peacocks at bay. Siena took as much as a 27-point lead twice in the fourth quarter, but would come away with a 25-point win with the 80-55 victory over Saint Peter’s.

This is the 13th straight victory over Saint Peter’s for the Saints, and the third straight win for Siena this season. Siena won the defensive game as they outrebounded the Peacocks (43-30). The Saints scored 23 points off of turnovers while only allowing Saint Peter’s to score four points off of Siena’s 11 turnovers.

Meghan Donohue added 10 points and six rebounds for the Saints. Both Benitez and Scarbrough did not commit a turnover in their double-digit scoring day.

The Saints will travel to Marist on Friday, Jan. 20. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.