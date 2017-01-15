Reports: Traffic-related deaths rising, over 20,000 deaths in 2016

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A recent report shows traffic deaths increased eight percent in 2016. Experts say it’s an alarming statistic because cars are designed to be safer than ever before.

Over 2,000 more people died in 2016 as a result of traffic-deaths on the highway. People at the Guilderland rest stop all seem to agree on the main reason why.

“If you look over and look in peoples cars, you can see them talking and texting all of the time,” Greg D’Vileskis said. D’vileskis is a regular driver on the New York State Thruway.

He’s an avid skier, and often finds himself on the road heading up to Vermont. It’s not uncommon for him to see drivers next to him texting, or using their phones behind the wheel.

“I’m not surprised at all but it’s young kids or even older people looking on Facebook and texting,” D’Vileskis said. “I don’t think they realize how fast things can happen when you’re driving along.”

Distracted driving isn’t anything new. Since the dawn of the cell phone, many accidents happen as someone is pressing send on a text. Even more staggering, is that the number of deadly accidents continues to grow.

There were over 25,000 of them in 2015. Last year, that number rose to over 27,000.

To dig deeper, I stopped at a local rest stop to ask drivers if they witness distracted driving.

“You see people putting on make-up, shaving, [and] more texting stuff now,” Eddie Green said. “Or if they’re not texting, they’re on their phone.”

“I’ve seen people read newspapers, read a book, put make-up on,” Courtney Peck said. “It’s a number of things. There are a lot of distractions out there and people need to make themselves aware of those.”

Peck says her husband works in construction. Often times he is on the side of the road, and she doesn’t like knowing some people might not see him.

“Put the phones down, enjoy your families, enjoy your friends,” Peck said. “You know, it’s not all about the electronics anymore.”

So if you want to cut back on distracted driving while you’re behind the wheel, experts say there are some tips. Put your cell phone away from arms reach such as maybe in the back seat or in a bag. That way, you’re not even tempted to touch it while you’re driving.