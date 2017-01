GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is facing a rape charge after being stopped for speeding in Saratoga.

Police say they did an investigation into Alec Dacus after he was pulled over and found there was an arrest warrant issued by Greenfield Court, stemming from a 2014 incident. Police discovered that the 22-year-old had fled from New York and was living in Florida.

He has been arraigned in Greenfield Court and taken to Saratoga County jail. He also faces a speeding charge.