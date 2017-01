NISKAYUNA, NY (NEWS10) – At around 12pm Saturday, Niskayuna Police responded to a one car rollover on Birchwood Lane and Route 7.

Police got the call primarily for a reckless driver speeding and failing to stay in lanes. When they arrived on scene, they found that the car was the same as the complaint.

39-year-old C.D. Matrazzo was speeding and lost control of his car. He was taken to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.

Matrazzo was charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding.